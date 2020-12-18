Rescuers respond to four Dane County lakes for people falling through ice

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning people to stay off lake ice because it is not yet safe for ice fishing and other similar activities.

Rescuers responded to four different lakes in Dane County before noon on Friday, authorities told 27 News.

The sheriff's office put out a press release about three of the rescues: Lake Wingra, Mud Lake and Crystal Lake.

A Madison Fire Department spokesperson told 27 News about a fourth rescue that occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Monona Bay.

All of those who went through the ice were rescued. The fisherman who fell through on Mud Lake was able to get himself out and then called authorities to report that his fishing gear was lost to the murky depths.

"It’s understandable that people are anxious to get outside and enjoy winter activities, but safety needs to be the top priority," the sheriff's office said. "If you do decide to take the gamble, make sure you are wearing a life jacket and that you have communicated with a friend or family member on your location."