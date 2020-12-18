From father to son, Tiger Woods looking only for enjoyment

Tiger Woods is back in action and he might not even be the main event. His partner in the PNC Championship this week is his 11-year-old son Charlie. They are among the 20 teams in the field for a 36-hole scramble that will be on NBC. Is that too young for the bright lights of television? Remember, Woods was 2 when he made his first television appearance on “The Mike Douglas Show.” Woods says it’s all about enjoying the time together. He says his father didn’t push him to play golf, and he won’t push his son, either.