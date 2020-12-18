“Good Truck” delivers donations to Madison organizations ahead of holiday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County is partnering with U.S. Bank to make sure Madison-area organizations and agencies have the items they need ahead of the holiday.

On Friday, the U.S. Bank "Good Truck" provided cleaning and sanitation supplies to the Madison Reading Project. The Madison Reading Project distributes free books to kids, families, and educators to build home and classroom libraries.

"As you can imagine, the need for physical books is really important right now. Kids are learning at home and they don't have the same access to their materials at school," said Deirdre Steinmetz, Literacy and Outreach Coordinator for Madison Reading Project.

The organization is one of many receiving a donation from the "Good Truck". Donations range from clothing and shoes to cleaning products.