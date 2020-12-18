Hitler parody video circulates among San Diego police

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating after a video clip depicting Adolf Hitler and containing insults about the city’s gay mayor and other leaders circulated among department members. Lt. Shawn Takeuchi tells the San Diego Union-Tribune the clip from a 2004 movie about Hitler’s last days was circulated by text message on Saturday. It contained subtitles with negative comments about Mayor Todd Gloria and others. Takeuchi calls it “extremely disturbing and offensive.” He says it appears to be a reaction to an investigation ordered by Police Chief David Nisleit after five officers were photographed last week breaking the county’s ban on indoor restaurant dining.