Holiday packages held up in transit at Wisconsin sorting center

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you’re still missing some of your holiday packages, you’re not alone.

The U.S. Postal service says it's experiencing unprecedented volume this season, and one Wisconsin distribution center is seeing major delays.

Many people are choosing not to gather for the holidays, but are still trying to hold on to some traditions.

"We were planning on having a virtual Christmas tomorrow, opening gifts, but my son still doesn't have his presents yet, so that's not going to happen," Kathy Grzybowski said.

She sent out gifts for all her children across the country on December 7th, using USPS's Priority Mail service.

"Here we are on the 18th of December, all of the packages have been delivered, except the package that was going to north of Milwaukee," Grzybowski said.

Her tracking data shows that it's been stuck at the Oak Creek Sorting Facility there.

"There hasn't been any movement I believe for the past 5 or 6 days," Grzybowski said. "Had I known this would happen I probably would have just driven the package to my son and just dropped it off in his driveway."

Despite the difficulties that Grzybowski is experiencing with the Priority Mail, USPS officials say that is still the best choice available if you're waiting up until the last minute to get your packages and mail delivered on time.

"If you have something get it into the mail right now, don't wait, because the effects of both COVID-19 and the increased volumes are pushing back the delivery standards that we have," USPS spokesperson Bob Sheehan said.

He says that it's not just Oak Creek that's having these delays, its nationwide.

He's just asking for patience as they work to get everything out as fast as they can.

Something that Grzybowski completely understands.

"I greatly appreciate USPS and all of their workers and all of the hours that they're putting in and everything else," she said.

Friday is the shipping deadline for USPS First-Class mail with an estimated arrival by Christmas.

Saturday is the last day for USPS priority mail.

Monday is the deadline for Fed-Ex Express Saver, three-day freight and UPS Three-day Select.