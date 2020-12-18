Light mix tonight into Saturday, otherwise mild

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will likely be just a bit warmer today due to a southerly wind ushering in a mild airmass.

Highs in the low-to-mid 30s are expected.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected, dry though until overnight into Saturday. A light, scattered rain/snow mix is possible late Friday into Saturday morning and likely moves out by the afternoon.

Not much accumulation is expected, possibly .10 of an inch if anything.

Sunday is expected to be dry with a better chance of sunshine.

Highs in the mid-30s are likely for the weekend, warmer values Monday with highs forecasted in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Temperatures take a dive later next week starting Christmas Eve, with values possibly only reaching the low 20s for highs.

Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. High 34. Wind: S 5-15 G 25.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a light mix possible late. Low 30. Wind: S 5-10.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a little AM rain/snow mix possible. High 36. Wind: SW-NW 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low 25. High 36.

Monday (winter begins): Mostly cloudy & a bit breezy with a slight chance of light snow. Low 27. High 39.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 27. High 37.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. Low 30. High 35.

Thursday (Christmas Eve): Partly sunny & colder. Low 15. High 21.