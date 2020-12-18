Maryland, Virginia donate vaccine doses to Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heartening demonstration of interstate collectivism, Maryland and Virginia are each donating 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the District of Columbia. That contribution will more than triple the amount available for health care workers in the nation’s capital. D.C. health officials have complained for weeks that the initial allotment formula followed by the Centers for Diseason Control and Prevention provided Washington with just under 7,000 doses — less than one-tenth of what would be needed for local health care workers. The dosage allotments were based on population, but many of Washington’s health care workers live in the intertwined neighboring communities of Maryland and northern Virginia.