Med Flight responds to crash near Township of Dodgeville

TOWNSHIP OF DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- UW Med Flight was called to a crash near Dodgeville.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office, Dodgeville Fire and EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Ridgeway Marshal Police responded to a crash at US Highway 18/151 and County Highway YZ, just after 7 p.m. Friday

According to the sheriff's office, the crash was between a car and a semi truck.

Officials say the semi driver was uninjured. But the driver of the car, and the only one in it, was pinned and pulled out by Dodgeville Fire and EMS crew. Med Flight was called to aid in the response.

The driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a near by hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities closed the west bound and east bound due to the crash, restricting it to one lane while emergency crews worked.

Iowa County Sheriff's office report that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The crash remains under investigation.