(MADISON) -- This week's pet of the week is looking for a quiet place to retire.

Bling, Bling is a unique mix of Chihuahua and Irish Setter. She loves short walks and long belly rubs. The Dane County Humane Society said she'd enjoy a quiet life with or without dogs.

If you'd like to meet Bling Bling or another pet, schedule an appointment with the Dane County Humane Society here.