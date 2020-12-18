Mother gives COVID vaccine to daughter, both nurses for SSM Health

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health says nearly 2,400 of its employees have received the vaccine.

One particular vaccination meant a lot to the person getting it and the person giving it.

Deb Schroeder, a nurse, gave her daughter, Deanna Nault, also a nurse, the vaccine.

Both work for SSM, Deb in Madison, Deanna in Baraboo, and they haven't been able to see much of each other during the pandemic.

Deanna said it was great to have her mom give her the vaccine.

"She's been a nurse for a long time. She's a great role model in my life."

"I am very honored and proud to be able to give any vaccinations to any of these frontline workers," said Deb. "I'm telling you what, they've been through a lot. And I think it's the light at the end of the tunnel."

Both mother and daughter say they hope the vaccine is what is needed to get things back to normal.