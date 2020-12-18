MPD arrests man for kicking in a strangers front door

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man after he followed another man home and kicked in his door.

Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Packer Avenue Thursday just after 1 p.m. to the home of the victim, a 42-year-old Madison resident.

A stranger had followed the victim home from a bus station on Huxley Street, according to police.

Law enforcement reported the suspect repeatedly asked for money while ignoring the victim's pleas for him to go away. Once the victim got home he was able to lock his apartment door, but the suspect kicked it in.

The suspect wasn't able to enter and got away from the apartment. Police got a good description of the suspect from the victim and identified him as George R. Staisil, 37, with no permanent address on the 1900 block of Manley Street.

Police said Staisil ran after they found him, but they were able to track him. He allegedly struggled with officers threatening to disarm one, and to injure others.

Madison Police Department took him to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, resisting, battery or threat to law enforcement and felony bail jumping.