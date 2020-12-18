Nonprofits hand out holiday meals, gifts to Madison-area families

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County partnered with Black Men Coalition of Dane County to provide a holiday boost to hundreds of local families.

The Boys and Girls Club handed out holiday meals at its sites in Madison, Fitchburg and Sun Prairie.

At the Allied location, Black Men Coalition also gave out gifts to registered families.

Coalition president & CEO Corey Marionneaux characterized the response to the effort as joyful.

"For me it's been joyful," Marionneaux told 27 News. "For the families, they've been happy and full of joy. To be able to see smiles on their kids' faces is always a good moment."