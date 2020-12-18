Doses of COVID-19 vaccine fall short of number promised

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials today called on the federal government to allocate more Pfizer vaccine to Wisconsin after learning the number of doses will be far less than promised.

The state learned yesterday it will only receive 35,100 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the initial shipment, much less than the promised 49,725 doses.

“This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised,” said Gov. Evers. “Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”

Wisconsin officials also called on the federal government to provide clarity on COVID-19 vaccine allocations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard, and Wisconsin Emergency Management have all been working around the clock to allocate and distribute vaccine throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Currently, the federal government informs states of their allocation late in the week for the next week’s shipment.

Planning logistics and allocation with only a few days’ notice at a time makes the work incredibly challenging and forecasting timelines impossible.

Hospitals and clinics have been anxiously awaiting these doses to help protect their staff that are providing care to Wisconsin residents.