Pakistan starts legal process for ex-PM Sharif’s extradition

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s information minister says Islamabad has started the legal process to reach an extradition treaty with Britain that would pave the way for the U.K. to hand over Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The development comes after a top Pakistani court earlier this month declared Sharif, who lives in self-imposed exile in London, a fugitive from justice for failing to return home to face additional corruption charges. The information minister says the responsibility of British authorities is not to allow “convicted criminals like Sharif” to remain there. Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in a separate case, for corruption and money laundering in 2018.