Police Civilian Oversight Board member disappointed with Madison police chief pick

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Police and Fire Commission selected Dr. Shon Barnes on Friday to serve as Madison's next police chief, but the choice wasn't universally popular.

"The community does not, did not want Barnes," Ankita Bharadwaj, a member of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, said. "The community has made it very clear."

The Police and Fire Commission hosted three opportunities for public comment earlier this month, and many people spoke in support of Ramon Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona.

Bharadwaj said they don't believe those sessions gave the community enough of a voice in the process.

They say the Police Community Oversight Board should have been able to make its own recommendation before the commission selected a candidate.

"The reason behind the Civilian Oversight Board today is because the community needs and wants to be heard more than they already have been," Bharadwaj said. "Recommendation means literally just that: recommendation. None of us, including myself, wants to say or has said that what we want should be the rule of thumb. No. We just want to tell you what the community feels and wants."

Along with their announcement of choosing Barnes, Police and Fire Commissioners released a statement defending the process.

"Community input has been the foundation of this process," they said. "The PFC is grateful for the input that it received...This process was thoughtful and deliberate. The PFC believes the process was fair."

The process isn't quite over. Barnes still has to accept the job offer.

When that happens, the Madison Police Department says its officers are ready to start working with Barnes.

In a statement, the department said, "Acting Chief Wahl wishes to thank the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners for their hard work and due diligence over the past months as they sought the best candidate to lead an exceptional police force. Chief Wahl, and other members of the MPD command staff, are looking forward to working with Dr. Barnes, and are committed to making his transition to MPD and the City of Madison as smooth as possible.”

Bharadwaj said although they are disappointed, they are hoping for Barnes to be successful.

"I will try to be optimistic," they said. "However, I want to make it very clear that not respecting the community's will is kind of disheartening and saddening, and not a good note to start a new chapter at."