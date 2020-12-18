Portage girl among first female Eagle Scouts

PORTAGE (WKOW) – Makela Humke, a member of Troop 7070 in Portage, is the first female Eagle Scout to represent the Glacier’s Edge Council to become part of the national inaugural female Eagle Scout class.

In 2019, Boy Scouts of America created a new path for young women to becoming Eagle Scouts.

Humke was adopted from China at 11-months-old. She grew up in Stanley, Wisconsin, where her parents served as advisors for a Venturing crew for people with disabilities.

At 14 years old, her family moved to Portage where she played an important role in establishing Venturing Crew 70 and became the first Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 7070, according to a news release.

“Scouting has been ingrained in my everyday morals since I was young. Throughout my childhood, I participated in summer camp, camping opportunities, and crew activities," Humke said in her Eagle application essay. "Every summer since the age of one, I have spent time at Crystal Lake Scout Reservation. My years on camp staff will be one of my favorite memories growing up."

Aside from serving on camp staff, Humke participated in high school tennis, choir, cheerleading, and track and field.

She was inducted into the Order of the Arrow in 2019 and became a Brotherhood member in 2020. Makela also delivered Scouting’s Report to the State on behalf of Wisconsin Scouting’s girls in 2018.

During her Eagle Board of Review, she reflected on Scouting’s contribution to building her character, leadership capabilities, friendships and self-esteem.

Humke's Eagle Scout project involved creating a gaga ball pit, revamping a special needs accessible sandbox and building a toy box for Rusch Elementary School in Portage.

“Scouting has opened up so many doors for me throughout my life. Having the opportunity to become an Eagle Scout was an unexpected gift that I will always treasure,” Humke said.

This year, Humke began studying criminal justice at UW-Platteville. Her sister, Camryn, is currently scheduling her Eagle Scout Board of Review as well.