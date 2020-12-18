Eateries leery to reopen amid appeal of strip club ruling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Many San Diego County restaurant owners were weighing whether to buy food and schedule staff as a California court prepared to take up an appeal by the governor over a ruling that exempted all eateries in the county from his stay-at-home order. The 4th District Court of Appeal was scheduled to hear the case Friday. Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil said his ruling Wednesday that protected two strip clubs also extended to the thousands of eateries in the county of 3 million people. County officials have suspended enforcement of restrictions barring indoor and outdoor dining and live entertainment as a result. It marked a setback to the governor’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.