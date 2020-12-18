Santa Claus gets COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Santa Claus got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Friday at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

The vaccine was administered by Sadie Johnsen, a pharmacist for HSHS hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin, according to a news release.

“He said it barely hurt, and he’s grateful to get a jump start on protecting himself from COVID-19,” said Johnsen. “It was an honor to care for Santa this morning, just as it is an honor to care for all our patients as part of our Prevea Health and HSHS Wisconsin health systems.”

Santa will be going back to the hospital in 21 day to get his final dose of the vaccine.

“Being safe now and getting a vaccine when it becomes available to you will help to ensure we can all enjoy the holidays together next Christmas season,” said Santa.