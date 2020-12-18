Silver alert issued for missing Illinois man who may have traveled to Wisconsin

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a silver alert Friday for a missing Naperville, Illinois man who is believed to have traveled to Wisconsin.

Claude Rousseau, 77, was last seen Thursday, according to the alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

He is described as a Black man, five-feet nine-inches tall, weighing 150 lbs, with brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffy winter coat, glasses and a hat.

Authorities say he is driving a brown 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Illinois plate number CR345.

Anyone with information about Rousseau's whereabouts should call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6173.