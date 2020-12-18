Statewide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ holiday campaign begins

(WKOW) -- Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Law enforcement will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours to watch for impaired drivers. The campaign began Friday and runs through New Year's Day.

“About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash,” Dodge County Sgt. Jermey Wolfe said. “This campaign is not about simply stopping or arresting motorists. It’s about saving lives and preventing needless tragedies.”

Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths. There were 23,803 convictions for OWI.

To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has: