Suspicious device rendered safe by officials in Rock County

TOWN OF BELOIT ( WKOW) -- Officials in Rock County say a suspicious device found on a welfare check Thursday afternoon has been rendered safe.

According to Town of Beloit police, they went to the 2000 block of South Dewey Avenue for a welfare check. During that investigation, they came across a "suspicious device."

Officers called the Winnebago Explosive Ordinance Disposal to the scene. Law enforcement officers were able to contact nearby residents and tell them to shelter in place.

Once the area was secured, the device was rendered safe by Winnebago EOD.

Police say the investigation is over and the incident resolved. They said there's no threat to the community at this time.