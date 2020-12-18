Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — A teenage boy stepped in to save his mother from an attack by her husband, only to end up being fatally stabbed by the man. Authorities say five younger children were hiding upstairs during the attack Tuesday and were not hurt. According to criminal charges, 27-year-old Jaime Vaca and his wife were arguing when one of the younger children got the teenage boy to help. He kicked in the bedroom door as Vaca was choking his mother. Vaca stopped when the son intervened, grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy. Police say he was a hero. The victims’ names haven’t been released.