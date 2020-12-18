Two arrested in connection to Sun Prairie shooting that put innocent people in harm’s way

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting from Dec. 9.

Police say the shooting involved people in two vehicles shooting at each other near the intersection of W. Main Street and Clarmar Drive. No one was injured, but two nearby vehicles with people inside were hit as well as a nearby gas station.

Trenton Holsten, 19, of Sun Prairie was arrested on Monday, Dec. 14 after a sting at the Kwik Trip on West Broadway in Madison.

Holsten was initially booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation hold, but is expected to be charged with first-degree attempted homicide (Party to a Crime), two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety (PTAC), and operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

On Friday, Dec. 18, multiple agencies executed four search warrants in relation to the investigation.

During the execution of those warrants, the second suspect and the identified shooter for this incident was arrested.

That suspect is a 16-year-old male from Madison. He was taken to Dane County Jail where he faces possible charges of first-degree attempted homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police say the investigation continues and more charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.