United: CDC looks into death of man on flight from Florida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — United Airlines says it has given information about other passengers to federal health officials after a man who possibly had coronavirus-like symptoms died shortly after being on a flight. Airline spokesman Charles Hobart said Friday that United has sent the CDC information so health officials can let other passengers know they may have been exposed to an unspecified disease. United Flight 591 was on its way from Orlando, Florida, to Los Angeles when it was diverted to New Orleans on Monday night. The airline says the man’s wife was overheard telling an emergency medical technician that he had shown symptoms of COVID-19, including loss of taste and smell.