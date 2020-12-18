US sanctions tech company for aiding Maduro election gambit

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on an Argentine-owned technology company for helping Nicolas Maduro carry out recent legislative elections boycotted as fraudulent by the U.S.-backed opposition. The Caracas-based Ex-Cle CA provided the Maduro government with voting machines as well as software for this month’s vote. The ruling socialist party and its allies swept this month’s legislative elections, capturing around two-thirds of the National Assembly’s 277 seats in a vote marked by anemic turnout