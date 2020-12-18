Vintage Aaron Rodgers: Man in old photo looks like Packers QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man featured in an old photo that recently sold on eBay looks like he could be Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' doppelganger, or even a long-lost ancestor.

According to WBAY, the photo of the unidentified mustached man sold for $202.50.

The seller, who is located in Iowa, listed the photo as “Antique Victorian Photograph Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Look alike with Wife.”

The eBay description says the photo is from “late 1800′s early 1900′s.” The seller auctions off vintage items.

