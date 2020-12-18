Wedding takes place despite Rock Co. Jail COVID-19 outbreak

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - An outbreak of COVID-19 involving more than half of the Rock County Jail's inmates fails to stop one of those inmates with a positive case from getting married - inside the jail.

Tyrone Gibson, Jr., 22, tied the knot with Janesville's Maleesha Jackson, 23, with the ceremony taking place with Jackson secluded in a visitor's room and Gibson on a video chat screen.

"It was kind of hard to deal with, but it was an obstacle you just had to get over," Jackson says. "I'm excited."

Jail Commander Erik Chellevold says 125 of the jail's 232 inmates have tested positive. Chellevold says a number of those inmates who are virus-positive now meet CDC criteria for recovery.

Jackson says the symptoms of Gibson's positive case are beginning to subside. But she remains concerned.

"There are long term effects from COVID and that has me upset and worried, especially because the jail didn't take the right safety precautions to stop him from getting COVID," she says.

Chellevold says throughout the pandemic, inmates with virus symptoms have been quarantined and away from the general, inmate population; jail spaces have been constantly cleaned; and the jail, inmate count has been reduced through measures such as release to community, electronic monitoring.

Jackson says she's hopeful Gibson will qualify for release. He's facing non-violent, felony charges with relatively low bail, but is on a hold of his existing probation.

"Any...release decisions for inmates that are currently pending in here, or pending with probation, that is out of our control," Chellevold says. "We would obviously at any point work with those agencies to determine what's an appropriate placement."

Jackson says prior to Gibson's jailing, their wedding plans were down-sized as a result of the pandemic. She says she feels thwarted to some extent in being there for her husband.

"I just have to support him more at this point. But there's not much I can do from the outside," Jackson says.

Jackson says her separation from her groom is not interfering with their emotional tie.

"I feel close to him even though we can't connect physically," Jackson says.

"I'm just excited for him to get out so we can move on."