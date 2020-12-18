Wisconsin National Guard helping distribute COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin National Guard has helped with the distribution of the state's first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

About 20 troops are helping manage vaccine inventory, according to a news release.

Troops are partnering with other state agencies like the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol to get the vaccine to the frontline health care workers first.

The National Guard handled the inventory of the initial supply of vaccines and preparing them for delivery to facilities that need them.

“The Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard continue to step up to do whatever our state asks of them during this pandemic,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We’re proud to assist our partner agencies and our fellow citizens in this small, but critical role to get the vaccine distributed as efficiently as possible.”