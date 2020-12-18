Yemen’s president in exile reshuffles Cabinet to end rift

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s embattled president in exile in Saudi Arabia has announced a Cabinet reshuffle, a major step toward closing a dangerous rift between his internationally recognized government and southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates. The president said the incumbent premier would keep his job while 24 ministerial posts would be almost equally divided between northerners and southerners. Naming a new government was part of a power-sharing deal between the Saudi-backed president and the Emirati-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council, an umbrella of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990. The two are nominal allies in the war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.