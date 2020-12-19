Badgers basketball rolls Louisville in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers had little trouble with a short-handed Louisville squad in the rescheduled Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup. No. 12 Wisconsin blitzed No. 23 Louisville 85-48.

The Badgers continued their hot shooting from three-point range. The canned 16 of 25 triples. Micah Potter led Wisconsin 20 points. Aleem Ford scored 12.

Louisville did not have leading scorer Carlik Jones in this one. The Badgers dominated the undermanned Cardinals on the defensive end. Louisville scored 30 points less than their season average.

The Badgers improved to 6-1 on the season. Louisville falls to 4-1. Wisconsin is now 11-11 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Next up, the Badgers will host Nebraska on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Big Ten opener.