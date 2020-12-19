City of Jefferson police host “Shop With a Cop” event Saturday
JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- The City of Jefferson Police Department spent Saturday morning helping local families at their "Shop With a Cop" event.
The department partnered with representatives from Walmart and the Jefferson School District so kids could get gifts for themselves and family.
Officers teamed up with kids at the Walmart in Jefferson to get gifts and then wrap them.
The City of Jefferson Police Department was able to help two families and six kids spread the holiday spirit.