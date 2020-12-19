Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators are down to a handful of remaining issues as they seek to finalize an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. There’s optimism the overdue talks would soon produce an agreement. The Senate convened a Saturday session, while House members stood by for a vote that will come no earlier than Sunday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a provision by GOP Sen. Pat Toomey that would curb emergency Federal Reserve powers was the biggest hurdle to a sealing a deal. Democrats said Toomey’s stand on the Fed would deprive President-elect Joe Biden of crucial tools to manage the economy.