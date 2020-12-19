Dane County hospital staffing improves

MADISON (WKOW) -- No hospitals in Dane County had any critical staffing shortages in the past two weeks, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof said that marks an improvement from a month ago when many hospitals were under extraordinary strain.

"It's a really big deal," Pothof said. "Just before Thanksgiving, we really were on the edge of a cliff. We didn't have much more that we could do."

At that time, health officials warned any post-Thanksgiving surge in cases could push hospitals to their breaking point.

However, Wisconsin didn't see an increase in cases after the holiday.

"It's important to give folks some kudos for doing the things we asked them do to," Pothof said. "We've shown everybody that, in Wisconsin, we care about each other. When we need to buckle down, we can buckle down."

Pothof said the decreasing trend of new cases and hospitalizations, paired with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, has given frontline health workers a fighting chance.

"That's given us just enough breathing room," he said. "Even that two steps back from the edge of the cliff makes a tremendous difference in the healthcare system's ability to manage the healthcare needs of the community."

Though hospitals have seen an improvement in staffing levels, Pothof said conditions still aren't great.

"It's not that things are back to normal and that we don't have any issues with staffing. We do," he said. "Things are better, but things aren't yet good."

Pothof also said any surge in cases following Christmas and New Year's could also propel hospitals into another precarious position.

"If they forget those masks because they're having champagne on New Year's Eve or they're having a large Christmas dinner, we could be right in that same position as we were at Thanksgiving," he said.