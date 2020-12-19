Dozens of handgun casings, rifle rounds found after shooting in Madison bowling alley parking lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a late night shooting in west Madison that left a bowling alley parking lot littered with shell casings.

Police said they responded to Schwoeglers Park Towne Lanes on Grand Canyon Drive just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they said they found 52 total shell casings in the lot. This included 35 handgun casings and 17 rifle rounds.

4 vehicles were hit by bullets but officers were not able to locate any victims, and no one showed up to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Last month, two people were shot in the same parking lot. There have been no arrests in connection to that incident, although police are calling it an attempted homicide.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com