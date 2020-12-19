EXPLAINER: Iran, despite sanctions, has routes to vaccines

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions, but there are still ways for Tehran to obtain coronavirus vaccines as the country suffers the Mideast’s worst outbreak of the pandemic. Iran initially downplayed the virus but has since acknowledged the scope of the disaster it faces after 1.1 million reported cases and over 52,000 deaths. Getting vaccines into the arms of its people would be a major step in stemming the pandemic there. But while able to get vaccines, challenges remain, ranging from the sanctions imposed under President Donald Trump to the logistics of making mass vaccinations happen.