Fishing talks move at snail’s pace in EU-UK Brexit standoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators have extended their standoff over EU fishing rights in U.K. waters and been unable to make a decisive breakthrough in trade talks aimed at averting a chaotic and costly post-Brexit split on New Year’s Day. Despite movement on major issues to keep trade going once a Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31, the two sides haggled over fish quotas and the rights of trawlers without much success on Saturday. EU lawmakers have said they would need to have the terms in front of them by late Sunday if they are to approve a deal before the end of the year.