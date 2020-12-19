Holiday traffic clogs Balkan borders despite virus warnings

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Balkan citizens going home from Western Europe for holidays have created huge traffic jams at border crossings despite coronavirus restrictions meant to discourage travel for Christmas and the New Year. Huge lines of cars have formed on the borders between Slovenia and Croatia as well as Hungary and Serbia as thousands of people waited for hours Saturday to cross. Many people from Turkey, Romania, Serbia and other nations work and live in Western Europe. They traditionally travel home for holidays, both in the winter and in the summer. Some Balkan nations like Serbia and Croatia are insisting that travelers prove they have a negative coronavirus test.