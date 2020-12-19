Madison police find shell casings on east side near Worthington Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the east side of Madison.

Law enforcement says it arrived at the 300 block of Rethke Avenue around 5 a.m. to investigate reports of a shots fired. For reference, Rethke Ave. is near Worthington Park, and a few blocks away from the Salvation Army of Dane County.

Officers said they found three 40 caliber shell casings in the intersection of Rethke and Thurber Avenues.

There have been reports that a party had been happening in the area since a group left the scene after the shooting.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke with residents and callers.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.