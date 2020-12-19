Madison police looking for witnesses after fight and shooting downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they are looking for people who witnessed a fight and shots fired incident in downtown Madison early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, a group of people was seen walking from State Street to Peace Park, and then arrived at their vehicles in the 200 block of W. Gilman Street.

A man wearing a yellow jacket then went between two of the occupied vehicles, a gray sedan and a red sedan. He began attacking the passenger in the gray sedan.

Then, police say the suspect moved on to physically attack the driver of the red sedan. While the suspect was fighting with the woman, someone fired a shot.

Officers did find evidence of a shooting near the scene: a spent 40 caliber casing.

The suspect and victims were gone by the time police arrived, but police indicated they're collecting video evidence and looking for witnesses.

There's no word on whether anyone was hurt.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com