Packers outlast Panthers 24-16 for 4th straight victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Green Bay Packers reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16. Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for the Packers. Rodgers became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons. He had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.