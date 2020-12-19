Panthers’ McCaffrey, Okung inactive for game at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers won’t have 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey or offensive tackle Russell Okung for Saturday night’s game at Green Bay. McCaffrey will miss a game for the 11th time this season. The Panthers had listed him as doubtful with a thigh injury. McCaffrey hasn’t played since a 33-31 loss to Kansas City on Nov. 8. The only other games he played were in the first two weeks of the season. Okung has a calf injury that made him questionable. This will be the seventh game he’s missed this year.