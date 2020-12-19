Quiet weekend with above average temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - A wintry mix fell in areas across the state Friday overnight into Saturday, which is expected to be the only precipitation of the weekend.

The region will be rather quiet.

A cold front will pass midday, turning southerly winds to a northwesterly direction and bringing an end to the drizzle.

Cloudy conditions continue throughout the day and into Sunday, although there is a chance some will see peaks of sun tomorrow.

Temperatures this weekend will remain rather mild for this time of year.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-30s. Warmer temperatures arrive Monday with highs nearing 40 degrees.

The warmer than average values don't last through the week though. Temperatures take quite a dip starting Christmas Eve, continuing for Christmas with values dropping into the upper teens.

Saturday: A little mix of drizzle/light snow possible early, then mostly cloudy. High 35. Wind: SW-NW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 24. Wind: W 5.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 34. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday (winter begins): Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy, with a little light snow possible. Low 26. High 38.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 25. High 37.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow or a mix possible. Low 29. High 37.

Thursday: Partly sunny and much colder. Low 8. High 17.

Friday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny and cold. Low 4. High 19.