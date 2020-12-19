Thailand reports 548 new virus cases, highest daily spike

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases, the country’s highest daily tally. The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after the country saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls. Health officials said 516 of the new cases were found in connection with the outbreak at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province. Samut Sakhon’s governor said strict measures, including a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, will be taken in the province to combat the outbreak. The restrictions will be in effect until Jan. 3.