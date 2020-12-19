UK prime minister expected to announce new anti-virus rules

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding emergency talks with his Cabinet to discuss strategies to curb the spread of COVID-19. The government has planned to ease restrictions on socializing from Dec.23 to Dec.27 to allow people to celebrate Christmas with family and friends. The temporary holiday rules allow a maximum of three households to meet in a “Christmas bubble.” Johnson has urged residents to keep their celebrations small and short, but the planned relaxation of rules has raised increasing concerns given that infections are already climbing sharply in many places. The government’s scientific advisors said Saturday that a new variant of the coronavirus was accelerating the spread of infections.