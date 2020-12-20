Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the Trump administration’s vaccination program says people who’ve already been infected with the coronavirus — a group that includes President Donald Trump — should be vaccinated. Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October and given an experimental monoclonal antibody treatment that he credited for his swift recovery. Trump tweeted earlier this month that he was “not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time.” Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed, tells CNN that the vaccine is safe for those who have recovered and offers stronger and potentially longer protection than does the virus itself.