Businesses, lacking legal immunity, fear COVID-19 lawsuits

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A battle over providing businesses with legal immunity to COVID-19 lawsuits is on hold for the time being in Congress, but businesses are still worried. Several hundred coronavirus-related lawsuits have been filed across the country. Mom-and-pop outfits without deep pockets most fear the prospect of crippling lawsuits. In Maine, the case of a family-owned venue that hosted what became a “superspreader” wedding reception highlights the liability risks. Attorney Paul Brown says businesses that are trying to do the right thing deserve some sort of protection. But it might be difficult for plaintiffs to prove they caught the virus at a specific establishment.