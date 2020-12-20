Chicago’s top attorney resigns in fallout over botched raid

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago’s leading attorney has resigned in the fallout of a botched police raid on the home of a woman who was not allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed. Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner announced the move in an email to employees. He did not say if he was asked to resign. Footage of the 2019 raid on Anjanette Young’s home, first reported by Chicago’s WBBM-TV, prompted an uproar. Civil rights groups, city aldermen and Black state legislators have called the incident racist, gendered violence and a violation of a Black woman’s dignity.