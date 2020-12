FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- The City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a car fire Saturday evening.

The fire crew arrived at the 300 block of Monroe Street before 5:30 p.m. where an unoccupied parked car's front half was engulfed in flames.

Fort Atkinson's Fire Chief, Daryl Rausch, said the fire took about 2 minutes to put out. And there were no injuries.

The fire department reports the cause is unknow.