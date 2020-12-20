Janesville police searching for two armed robbery suspects

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A store clerk is recovering after being attacked by an armed robber Saturday night.

According to police, a man and a woman walked into the store on Jackson Street around 8:30 p.m. The man walked behind the counter and showed the clerk a handgun. The man then hit the clerk in the head with the gun.

The man and the woman got away with money and the clerk's cell phone. The clerk was treated at the hospital for injuries.

Police said the woman has orange colored bangs and two nose piercings. Both suspects may have left in a silver or gray small SUV.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.