Light snow, mix arrives overnight into Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday, it'll be a rather quiet day with high temperatures above average once again.

Values in the mid-30s are likely across the region.

While the sun will shine, any breaks will likely be short-lived.

Another push of moisture arrives mid-late day, reinforcing cloud cover across the region ahead of our next weather maker.

A light snow, mix is expected to arrive to portions of our viewing area overnight Sunday into Monday morning, pushing out of the area around late-morning or early-afternoon depending on location.

The system will be a quick hitter, with an inch or less accumulation likely.

Monday not only brings precipitation, it is the first official day of winter. The winter solstice occurs at 4:02 a.m. central time.

High temperatures are expected to continue hitting values above average for this time of year throughout most of the week. Although, a big dip in values comes starting Christmas Eve.

Much cooler air arrives, bringing highs down to the upper-teens, low 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 34. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 27. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday (winter begins): Snow likely starting early morning, becoming mostly cloudy & breezy. High 38. Wind: W 10-20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 23. High 35.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a light rain/mix possible PM. Low 29. High 42. Light snow possible at night.

Thursday: Chance of snow early, becoming partly sunny and much colder. Low 12. High 19.

Friday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny and cold. Low 8. High 22.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low 13. High 28.